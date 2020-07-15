Walmart to require customers to wear face masks in stores

article

Walmart is joining a list of growing retailers that will require customers to wear face masks when inside its stores.

The big-box retailer announced the new policy Wednesday. It will take effect on July 20 at more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

"As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face-covering mandates being implemented. Currently, about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face-covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage, and train associates on the new protocols," Walmart said.

RELATED: Walmart is turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters this summer

Walmart said there will be signage reminding customers to wear their face masks. In addition, a 'Health Ambassador' will be at the entrance of the stores to remind those without a mask of the new requirements. The ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers.

"We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20," they added.

Advertisement

RELATED: Shopper at Florida Walmart pulls gun on man in dispute over mask, deputies say

Best Buy recently announced that it would start requiring face coverings in stores starting Wednesday. Costco made face masks mandatory in May.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.