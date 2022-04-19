Walt Disney World lifts remaining mask requirement; masks now optional

article

The Walt Disney World Resort has lifted the last of its mask requirements for all guests visiting its resorts, theme parks, and dining districts.

Masks are now optional for all guests – vaccinated and unvaccinated – at indoor and outdoor attractions, buildings, rides, and on covered transportation, according to Walt Disney World's website.

"Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation. It is recommended Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation," the website read

In February 2022, Walt Disney World dropped its mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests, but still required masks on Disney buses, monorails, and the Skyliner.

Masks are not allowed on water slides or pools.

The news come a day after a judge struck down the federal government's national mask mandate, allowing airports, airlines, and buses to set their own mask rules.

Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, and Tampa International Airport have since made masks optional vs. required.

