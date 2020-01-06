Wash your child's backpack to prevent the spread of the flu, doctors advise

Orange County students return from Winter Break on Tuesday, during the peak of flu season. To prevent the spread of the dangerous virus, some doctors are advising parents to take measures like washing their child's backpacks.

Dr. Jamin Brahmbatt with Orlando Health said that preventing the flu takes more than just a good cleaning.

"Get your child [a personal hand sanitizer]. The third thing is if your child is sick keep them at home. Honestly cleaning your backpack should be like number four on the list."

An alternative to the washing machine is a Lysol spray or wipe. Any detergent is fine to use, but just note, using bleach could damage the color and quality of the backpack.

Flu season lasts until May.