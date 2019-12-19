WATCH: FedEx driver sings holiday song to Florida woman's Ring camera during delivery

A FedEx driver in Florida brought some unexpected holiday cheer while delivering a package to a South Daytona woman this week.

Tara DeBloom shared the video with FOX 35 News of the delivery driver dropping off her Bath & Body Works package. But instead of just leaving it at the doorstep and going about his day, the driver sang a customized Christmas tune into her Ring doorbell camera!

"FedEx wishes you a Merry Christmas, FedEx wishes you a Merry Christmas, FedEx wishes you a Merry Christmas, and your package is here!"

Don't you wish all mail could be delivered this way?