Watch again: SpaceX launches more Starlink communication satellites from Florida

By FOX 35 Digital Staff
Updated  May 22, 2024 11:19pm EDT
SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The liftoff occurred at 10:35 p.m. ET.

This mission marked the eighth flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched ESA's Euclid, Ax-2, Ax-3, CRS-30, and three Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean.