Watch again: SpaceX Falcon 9 sends next batch of Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites into space from Central Florida.

A Falcon 9 carrying 22 Starlink satellites lifted off at 8:39 p.m. on Tuesday, from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This launch was the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and eight Starlink missions, SpaceX said.

Following stage separation, the first stage successfully landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.