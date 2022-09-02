Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals

article

Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!

Romelia Farms Wildlife Preserve in Merritt Island – which is located less than 10 miles from Kennedy Space Center – is hosting its ‘Rockets, Sloths, and Mimosas’ launch viewing party on Saturday. Guests can do some fishing, go on horseback rides, and visit their petting zoo while waiting for Artemis l to liftoff at 2:17 p.m.

"As soon as it gets off the ground we have an incredibly close view," owners Jeremy and Lina Graves said, who acquired the farm in 2021. "More importantly, people will feel the intensity of such a massive rocket launch!"

Romelia Farms

And mimosas are complimentary!

A TV will be set up in the farm's wedding barn to view the countdown – with Lola the sloth and Madison the anteater joining the party!

"As part of your petting zoo visit this Saturday, you get to ‘hang’ with Lola while we await the Artemis I," the owners said.

Tickets sold to the ‘Rockets, Sloths, and Mimosas’ event will help raise funds for a new climate controlled sloth enclosure. The owners say they had an incredible turnout on Monday during the first launch attempt and hope to see even more animal and space fans come out for Saturday's planned liftoff.

"It’s a very unique opportunity for people to enjoy the launch while interacting with over 150 animals who call Romelia Farms Wildlife Preserve home."

The farm opens Saturday at 9 a.m. You can find tickets HERE.