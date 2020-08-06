Wawa announces new kids meal menu option
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa announced Thursday that it's adding a new kids meal menu option at participating stores along the east coast.
The popular convenience chain says Wawa Kids Meals will start at just $3.99 and come with a meal option, snack option and drink option.
Meals include a junior hoagie, mac and cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, two meatballs or a small chicken noodle soup. Customers will also select a snack option; including apple slices, chips, yogurt, cheese stick, or a cookie. Wash it down with a choice of water, milk, or chocolate milk.
MORE: 'Wawa Drive-Thru' to begin construction in Bucks County in August
The meal will come in an interactive box with games and activities designed for children. And what kids meal isn't complete without a small reward, such as collectible Wally Goose trading cards?
Advertisement
Wawa customers are asked to check their local stores for participation and details.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP