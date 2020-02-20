Weekend winds could produce huge waves, beach erosion

A powerful cold front will sweep the area overnight with temps dropping and powerful winds moving in. The winds will be picking up as we go through the night with a noticeable uptick in the wind speeds tomorrow morning along the coast.

Winds will be gusting on Friday and overnight to 30mph. These strong winds will ramp up the wave action along our east coast and bring ashore waves of 6-8 feet and beach erosion. The beach erosion is expected to be moderate across Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties during the two-day stretch.

The seas will peak late Friday and into early Saturday afternoon with nearshore seas of 7-12 feet and offshore seas up to 16 feet. Dangerous boating conditions will persist through Sunday as it will take some time to calm things back down. Expect a pounding surf and dangerous surf conditions for most of the weekend too.