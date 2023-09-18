Where Florida schools rank in U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 Top Public Colleges & Universities

Stream FOX 35 News:

The University of Florida, Florida State University, and the University of South Florida dropped in U.S. News and World Report’s new rankings of public universities, while the University of Central Florida maintained its ranking from last year. Other Florida universities got improved grades.

The high-profile annual rankings are based on numerous factors, such as graduation rates, retention of first-year students, financial resources for students, and class sizes.

The University of Central Florida and Florida International University were tied for the No. 64 spot. Florida International climbed eight spots.

U.S. News and World Report 2024 College Rankings

No. 6 – University of Florida

No. 23 – Florida State University

No. 45 – University of South Florida

No. 64 – University of Central Florida

No. 64 – Florida International University

No. 91 – Florida A&M University

The University of Florida was No. 6 in this year’s public university rankings, a drop from its No. 5 spot last year. It shared the No. 6 ranking with the University of California, Davis, and the University of California, San Diego. Florida State, meanwhile, fell from No. 19 to No. 23 this year and was tied with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and William & Mary University in Virginia.

The University of South Florida also slipped to No. 45 on the list of public universities after being No. 42 last year. Florida A&M University moved into the top 100 public schools, hitting No. 91 on the U.S. News and World Report list.

Despite some schools dropping in the rankings, the state university system’s Board of Governors touted having six schools in the top 100. The Board of Governors also highlighted what are known as Florida’s "preeminent" universities — the University of Florida, Florida State, and the University of South Florida. The distinction comes with a funding boost.

"Due to the Florida Legislature recognizing and reinvesting $100 million during the 2023 session, these universities can further their scientific research through discovery and scholarship," the board said in a news release.