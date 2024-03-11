Winning lottery ticket worth $7 million sold at Florida Publix

A winning ticket worth $7 million was sold at a Publix grocery store in Florida, officials said.

The Cash4Life ticket was sold at the store located at 1700 S Congress Avenue in Palm Springs. The winning numbers from Sunday's drawing were 5, 13, 17, 42, 43 and Cash Ball 4.

The lucky winner can receive the money via $1,000 a week for life or through a one-time, cash payment of $7 million, according to the Florida Lottery website.

The ticketholder can claim their prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.