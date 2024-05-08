Winning lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Florida 7-Eleven

A lucky lottery player clinched a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million during a stop at a 7-Eleven in Florida.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing were 26, 28, 36, 63, 66 and Mega ball 15.

No one matched all six numbers to take home the $306 million jackpot.

MORE | Powerball: Winning $214 million lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix

However, according to the Florida Lottery, a 7-Eleven convenience store at 24651 S Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs sold a quick-pick ticket that matched only five of the numbers, resulting in a win of the $1 million second-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot has since rolled over to $331 million, which has a cash option of $153.1 million.

The next drawing will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11 p.m.