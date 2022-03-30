Winter Park wedding shooting: Video released from officers’ body-worn cameras

Newly-released videos from officers' body-worn cameras show the chaotic moments leading up to – and after – a deadly shooting at a wedding reception in February in Winter Park, Florida. Winter Park police released new videos and documents related to their investigation on Wednesday.

The police shooting happened on Feb. 19, 2022, at the Winter Park Events Center in Winter Park, Florida, which is located just outside of Orlando.

According to police, officers responded to the events center after someone reported an "irate" and "violent" man who was being aggressive and "pushing people to the floor." Wedding guests were able to get the man and a woman away from the ballroom and outside of the venue before police arrived, police said.

Officers attempted to talk to the man and woman to deescalate the situation, according to their investigation, but initially, neither person would comply.

Warning: Winter Park police have released video from officers' body-worn cameras as they responded to a wedding reception in February, which ended in a shooting. Viewer discretion is advised. Here is a clip from the video worn by one of the officers.

"Step back. Step back," officers can be heard saying to the man, as other people seemingly attempt to talk or step in.

"Back up. Back up. Back up. Back up.," one of the officers repeatedly says.

The man, later identified as Daniel Knight, 39, is then seen holding onto this other woman, and appears to move her in front of him.

Moments later, Knight punches one of the officers, who falls to the ground, hits his head and becomes unconscious, according to police.

Someone begins screaming and others begin shouting.

Another officer uses his Taser in an attempt to stun on Knight, but police said it had no effect on him. Video then appears to show Knight punch the second officer, who falls to the ground, police said. That officer then raises his gun and shoots it at least seven times.

More screaming follows. Knight was taken to the hospital where he died.

Knight's family has disputed what police have said and accused Winter Park police of lying about what happened.

"He was killed… in front of me. His blood was all over my wedding dress. I had to stay there for hours with this on my dress," said bride Janisha Paul, who previously spoke to FOX 35 News. She said she was devastated over her uncle's death.

Knight was a father to four girls and worked for The Mosaic Company in their Polk County mines for many years, his family said.

