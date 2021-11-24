Woman denied bond in case of child's death

A woman charged in connection with the death of her boyfriend's son is back in Florida.

Samarial Dubose, 30, has been extradited back to the Brevard County Jail after being arrested in Connecticut. Police say Dubose and the 12-year-old's father, Jason Godleski, 33, both played a role in the child's death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Godleski called police on October 22 and told them his son, Noah, was dead inside a Palm Bay home on Colonial Ave. The arrest report states that police arrived at the home and found the boy in the laundry room with trauma to his body. They said it appeared that he had been dead for a lengthy period of time.

What we discovered was horrifying," said Palm Bay Chief Nelson Moya during an update while holding up a photo of Noah.

Dubose was in Connecticut with her children when police contacted her. She reportedly stated that Noah had been put in the laundry room on October 17 for "misbehaving" and remained there for several days.

Chief Moya said Dubose was arrested in 2013 for alleged child abuse involving Noah. Another allegation of child abuse happened in 2018, along with an alleged incident as recently as last year, he added.



"In March of 2020, there is a confirmed allegation through our Department of Children and Family Services of a case involving an allegation brought forth by a teacher at one of our local schools that Noah was the victim of child abuse at the hands of both the suspect and his girlfriend," Moya said.



Police said they found out the boy had been taken out of school in March of last year.

Dubose will stay in jail for now, as the judge denied her bond. Her next court date will be January 12 in Viera.

