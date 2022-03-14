Woman drowns while swimming at Ormond Beach

Monday marked a tragic start to spring break in Volusia County after a woman drowned while swimming off of Ormond Beach.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says people noticed a woman face down in the water around 1:30 p.m. Bystanders pulled the unresponsive woman from the water and performed CPR until Beach Safety arrived. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

They say that the woman appears to have been unaccompanied, and they also say no one saw her struggling in the water.

Beach Safety says it rescued six people on Monday. They urge those visiting for spring break to use caution and be mindful of conditions and currents.

"We have had a few rescues today already, and we expect that throughout the rest of the week as well. Usually, the rain won't keep the spring breakers away," says Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs with Beach Safety.

Authorities say if you are planning on going in the water area, try to swim near a lifeguard station.

