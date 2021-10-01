Clues sought after woman found murdered in her Ocala home

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out who killed a woman inside her own home located in a very rural area.

"Oh my gosh, I couldn’t even breathe. It’s just hard to imagine what happened," explained Mary Gary.

She said she knew something was wrong when she saw deputies at the home of 64-year-old Judy Mielenz. Investigators said someone killed her in her house off N.W. 63rd Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Judy's friend, Mark Lyons, said, " I was in shock. She’s a sweet person who’d ever want to hurt her."

"Judy’s Tack Shop is what she was famous for," Gary told us.

She said Judy lived in a home on a farm for many years and even raised miniature horses a while ago.

"She was an incredible equestrian. Just incredible. Very accomplished, very well thought of," Lyons said. "They downsized their ranch and sold it to move on."

Deputies would not say how Judy died because the case is still under investigation. However, they did say that no one broke into the home.

"They have made contact with a person of interest. So there’s believed to be no threat to the community. However, they’re continuing to ask for information about what happened that evening," said Zach Moore, Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

"Just a wonderful person. If anyone could call and help with information to solve this crime it would be wonderful."

Gary said Judy was so excited about her next phase of life, that was taken away much too soon.

"She deserved to enjoy her life, move into a smaller home. She had big plans. It was really an exciting thing to see her living her best life. "

Gary told us that Judy leaves behind a son and a boyfriend.

If you have any information call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Pinder at 352-368-3508.

