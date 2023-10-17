Woman steals street sweeper, leads deputies on wild pursuit: affidavit

It's not the type of high-speed chase you typically see.

Marion County deputies said a woman led them on a short pursuit while behind the wheel of a stolen street sweeper truck.

E'dajha Dyesha Lee, 23, is accused of stealing the sweeper truck in Sumter County. She was later spotted driving it through Ocala, but when deputies tried to stop her, they said she sped off in the truck.

After a quick four-minute chase, Lee was pulled over and quickly handcuffed. When deputies tried to talk to her, they said she kept repeating, "You got me."

Lee faces multiple charges including grand theft and fleeing law enforcement officers.