Woman's body found in brush at Satellite Beach park, police say

A woman's body was found in the brush of a Satellite Beach park on Friday, according to police.

A passerby reported the discovery in the dune line in the south area of Pelican Beach Park on A1A, the Satellite Beach Police Department said in a press release.

The cause of death is unknown, and the woman has not yet been identified, police said. The investigation, in partnership with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and crime scene units, is in the early stages.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the body was severely decomposed. It had been there for about four days which makes details about what happened harder to find.

"That makes it a little bit tougher for us preliminary, to make some hypothesis on what may have occurred," said Tod Goodyear who’s the public information officer with BCSO.

At this point, investigators are treating this as a homicide investigation."If you don’t work it that way, you’re going to miss something," he added.

People who visit Pelican Beach Park often say they knew something was wrong early on."It was basically the helicopters that clued us in. There was a lot of them," said Bonnie Petty who spent the day near the park with her sister. "Was she murdered", Petty asked.

"It’s concerning because what did happen," also added her sister, Lana Armstrong.

How she got there, who she is, and how she died are top of mind for beachgoers with so little information at this time.

"I hope they’re able to get some evidence and solve the crime. That would probably be more comfort to people to know what happened. I know I’m going to be more careful and aware of my surroundings," said Sandy Stuteville who often visits Pelican Beach Park.

Investigators are looking through missing person reports in Brevard County now to see if they can learn more about the body in the brush.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story.