Would you like socks with that? McDonald’s drops new branded merchandise line

Looking for the perfect gift for the french fry lover in your life? McDonald’s has released a new line of branded merchandise just in time for the holidays.

For the first time, customers in the U.S. will able to directly purchase gear from the fast-food chain that isn’t available anywhere else via the company’s online shop, Golden Arches Unlimited.

“We’re excited to help customers wear their brand love on their sleeves with the unveiling of Golden Arches Unlimited as we continue to inspire feel good moments with McDonald's,” the company said.

McDoanld's holiday sweater (McDonald's)

The initial lineup of swag includes 20 items, some of which are seasonal, like the sesame seed ornament, holiday sweater and winter beanie.

Other functional items in the winter collection such as the fries tote bag and socks, Big Mac sandwich journal, hamburger meal pin set and Mickey D’s T-shirt will available after the holidays.

Each collection will rotate out on a seasonal basis.

Don’t worry if your favorite items happen to sell out fast: McDonald’s promises to restock and drop new items regularly.