'You're Pawsome': Therapy dogs brighten days of employees as they work from home

Orlando Health said that the dogs in their Pet Therapy Program are still brightening the days of the hospital's team members, even as they work from home, with a virtual video message of hope and encouragement.

A video was compiled showing photographs of the pups with warm words of comfort, like "sending virtual puppy kisses" and "we will get through this."

These paw-some messages will also be displayed on the Orlando Health social media pages for you to enjoy from home.

“Our Pet Therapy Volunteers are part of what makes Orlando Health so special. Each day our teams visit patients and staff to help ease stress and anxiety. They bring joy and comfort to those who need it most,” said Paige Johnson, Pet Therapy Team Assistant, Volunteer Services, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC).

The Orlando Health Pet Therapy Program began in 2007.

