Bartow golfer reflects on historic, barrier-breaking career

Herbert Dixon is 102 years old and still finds time to golf at Bartow's Municipal Course three days a week.

"What I love about golf nowadays, it’s the only sport you can play when you become of age," Dixon said.

He started caddying here at age 15 and learned how to play soon after. This is where Dixon fell in love with the game.

"You can hit the ball 50 miles down, but if you don’t have a short game…that’s not too good," Dixon said.

But as a Black man, Dixon wasn't always welcome on the golf course.

"When I was coming up, the way things were, it was very unpredictable," Dixon said.

Back when Dixon was a caddy, he was only allowed to play this course on Mondays. He says that didn’t change until the 1970s because of segregation.

"Even though he’s gone through some things through the years. But he doesn’t let that stop him from moving forward," Dixon's friend, Carver Young said.

Dixon is quite the accomplished golfer.

He played professionally on the Black golf circuit, winning more than 50 tournaments. Dixon's also a two-time Hall-of-Famer.

Even the driving range at Bartow's course is named after him.

"It's something that I didn’t, never, never think I would be able to accomplish…but over the years out here, it became better," Dixon said.

Dixon doesn't just play for leisure, he also does it for charity.

He holds a celebrity golf tournament in March, which raises scholarship money for students.

The Bartow native is creating a lasting legacy on and off the course.

