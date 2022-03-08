Daytona 500 winning car on display at motorsports hall of fame

Daytona 500 champion owner Roger Penske, driver Austin Cindric, and crew chief Jeremy Bullins kept with tradition in pushing the winning car into its resting place at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Daytona Beach on Tuesday.

It'll be on display until the 2023 Daytona 500.

"To know that it’s sitting here for all the race fans to come out check out and appreciate, think back to that race. That’s something I’ll be thinking about the rest of my life," Cindric said.

But it almost didn't happen this year.

Teams were concerned about having a big enough inventory of Nex Gen cars to start the NASCAR season.

"We talked with NASCAR, and we were able to work out the details because it’s a supply chain situation not only in the industry but with our cars and pieces. But it worked out well," Team Penske owner Roger Penske said.

Along with Cindric's winning car on display, he'll soon have his face on the Daytona Wall of Winners. He says this moment is still surreal.

"It's certainly something I’m going to appreciate for a long time. It has a lot of weight to it.," Cindric said.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.