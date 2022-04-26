Daytona International Speedway to host Orlando Pride NWSL match

It's an unlikely partnership.

"I think it brings two worlds together. You have NASCAR and then you have women’s soccer," Orlando Pride veteran forward, Sydney Leroux told reporters on Tuesday.

The National Women's Soccer League is teaming up with Daytona International Speedway and Torneos to host a match during Daytona's inaugural Soccer Fest.

The hometown Pride will face Racing Louisville in a regular-season game.

"Unique venue, unique opportunity like this is something great, and we can’t wait to get our fans out," Pride owner Mark Wilf said.

Daytona has numerous events throughout the year. But this is the first time they'll host soccer matches.

The infield will be converted into a pitch. They'll build it seven days before the first match.

The center section of the grandstands will be open to fans. There'll also be mobile temporary seating around the pitch for the weekend.

Two Colombian professional teams are set to play during the event too.

"Our goal is let’s really stick the landing on this and have it become an annual event that we continue to evolve and make better each year," Daytona track president Frank Kelleher said.

The two soccer matches are part of a slate of weekend activities, which include musical performances.

As for the Pride players, they're eager to show off their talent in front of a different audience.

"I think just being here, seeing the field, seeing the fans in the stadium, seeing what that will look like and just putting on a good performance and putting a good product out there for women’s sports," Pride defender Toni Pressley said.

Daytona Soccer Fest takes place Fourth of July weekend.