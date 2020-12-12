Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapses on court during game vs. Florida State

article

Florida Gators men’s basketball star Keyontae Johnson remains critical but stable after being taken off the court Saturday by stretcher during a game against Florida State.

The scary scene took place early in the first half of the game between the in-state rivals. Johnson, the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, appeared to collapse on the court.

Johnson started off the game hot. He was 2-of-3 from the floor with five points before the incident occurred. Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered his team to say a prayer. The game continued a few minutes later.

The school said Johnson will stay at Tallahassee Memorial overnight. Coach White is staying in Tallahassee and Johnson's family was expected to fly in later this evening.

Like most of his teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson's ailment was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

Johnson is one of the best players on the Florida team. The junior forward was averaging 19.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists coming into the game against Florida State. He was shooting about 64% from the field.

Johnson earned the high preseason honors for his play last season. In 2019-20, he averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds in 31 games.

Florida was 3-0 coming into the game, having beat Army, Boston College and Stetson already this season. The team was 19-12 with an 11-7 conference record before the season shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida was ahead 11-3 after Johnson's dunk. The 20th-ranked Seminoles (2-0) scored the next seven points. Florida State pulled away from there and led 45-35 at halftime, outscoring the Gators 42-24 after Johnson's collapse.

