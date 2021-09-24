Expand / Collapse search

FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Five scores and highlights

Published 
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Four

Week five of the high school football season featured Seminole at Mainland. The Seminoles always seem to get a tough game when they face Mainland and Friday was no exception, but the defending 8A Champs remain unbeaten, winning 27-13.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Week five of the high school football season featured Seminole at Mainland.  The Seminoles always seem to get a tough game when they face Mainland and Friday was no exception, but the defending 8A Champs remain unbeaten, winning 27-13.  Scores from around the state are listed below:


  PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
  All Saints 56, Foundation Christian 0
  Anclote 30, Brooksville Central 8
  Armwood 27, George Steinbrenner 0
  Auburndale 35, Bartow 26
  Baldwin 33, P.K. Yonge 27, 2OT
  Bartram Trail 26, St. Augustine 14
  Bayside 26, Fort Pierce Central 23, OT
  Belleview 69, Lake Weir 6
  Bishop Snyder 14, Harvest Community School 6
  Bishop Verot 36, Gulf Coast 28
  Boca Ciega 28, George Jenkins 14
  Bolles School 31, University Christian 0
  Boone 42, East River 7
  Boynton Beach 28, Palm Beach Lakes 20
  Bozeman School 27, Wewahitchka 20
  Braden River 23, Bishop Moore 16
  Bradford 33, Suwannee 12
  Bronson 26, Cornerstone Charter 8
  Cairo, Ga. 21, Merritt Island 3
  Cape Coral 27, Estero 21
  Cardinal Newman 17, John Carroll Catholic 7
  Carrollwood Day 23, Cardinal Mooney 9
  Celebration 16, Mulberry 12
  Central Florida Christian 47, Bishop McLaughlin 0
  Chipley 36, Freeport 10
  Choctawhatchee 16, Crestview 13
  Clearwater 18, Largo 12
  Clearwater Academy 40, Raines 19
  Clearwater Central Catholic 23, Sebring 7
  Cocoa 56, Treasure Coast 55, 2OT
  Cocoa Beach 23, Halifax Academy 0
  Community School of Naples 24, St. John Neumann 13
  DeLand 20, Seabreeze 14
  Dixie County 56, Hamilton County 27
  Doral Academy Charter 37, Miami Southridge 6
  Dunnellon 20, Ocala Forest 0
  Eagle's View 28, Oak Hall 20
  East Lee County 34, Bonita Springs 27
  Ed White 22, First Coast 18
  Edgewater 16, Apopka 7
  Englewood 21, Westside 0
  Enterprise, Ala. 64, Ft. Walton Beach 29
  Escambia 35, Tate 0
  First Baptist 47, Evangelical Christian 0
  Fleming Island 43, Ridgeview 14
  Fort White 27, Branford 19
  Foundation Academy 47, Northside Christian 35
  Gadsden County 42, Dothan, Ala. 14
  Gainesville 49, Santa Fe 14
  Gulf Breeze 42, Pace 14
  Gulliver Prep 43, Dade Christian 0
  Haines City 38, Davenport 0
  Harmony 49, Gateway 6
  Hawthorne 52, West Port 20
  Hernando 27, Nature Coast Tech 21
  Hilliard 42, Crescent City 21
  Holy Trinity Episcopal 39, Windermere Prep 0
  Hudson 42, Gulf 13
  IMG Academy White 34, American Collegiate 14
  Ida S. Baker 14, North Port 0
  Jesuit 35, Plant City 13
  Jupiter 21, Suncoast 0
  Keswick Christian 38, Trinity Christian-Deltona 6
  Keystone Heights 44, Interlachen 0
  Kissimmee Osceola 48, Manatee 7
  Lafayette 47, Paxon 7
  Lake Highland 49, Trinity Prep 0
  Lake Mary 38, Dr. Phillips 3
  Lake Nona 19, Wekiva 13
  Lake Wales 32, Lely 0
  Lakeland 63, Winter Haven 20
  Lakewood Ranch 59, West Boca Raton Community 12
  Land O'Lakes 28, Sunlake 26
  Liberty 12, Lake Howell 2
  Liberty County 42, Graceville 0
  Madison County 21, Florida 13
  Mandarin 21, Baker County 20
  Martin County 33, South Fork 0
  Merritt Island Christian 36, Hope Christian 0
  Miami Northwestern 56, Miami Jackson 0
  Miami Palmetto 7, Christopher Columbus Catholic 3
  Mitchell 25, East Lake 20
  Monsignor Pace 26, Miami Norland 14
  Mosley 49, Mobile Christian, Ala. 0
  Mount Dora Christian 45, Christ's Church 2
  Munroe Day 56, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0
  Naples 48, Palmetto Ridge 0
  Navarre 24, Leon 14
  Nease 20, Yulee 14
  Newsome 35, Chamberlain 0
  Niceville 56, Godby 27
  North Florida Christian 50, Valwood, Ga. 44
  Oakleaf 33, Clay 27
  Ocala Trinity Catholic 28, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21
  Ocala Vanguard 36, North Marion 19
  Olympia 42, Orlando University 21
  Orange Park 44, Matanzas 14
  Orangewood Christian 35, West Oaks 21
  Orlando Christian 48, Seffner Christian 8
  Orlando Freedom 38, Colonial 6
  Park Vista Community 69, Royal Palm Beach 0
  Pine Ridge 47, Taylor 6
  Plant 23, Sumner 15
  Ponte Vedra 17, Menendez 0
  Port St. Joe 34, Rutherford 2
  Port St. Lucie 48, Space Coast 0
  Providence 24, Father Lopez Catholic 7
  Riverside 42, Andrew Jackson 6
  Riverside Christian 42, St. Johns Country Day 0
  Rockledge 7, Deerfield Beach 0
  Rocky Bayou Christian 35, Franklin County 7
  Sanford Seminole 27, Mainland 13
  Sarasota 20, Port Charlotte 13
  Sarasota Riverview 28, Lake Gibson 7
  Satellite 41, Weeki Wachee 0
  Seminole Osceola 21, Citrus 0
  Seminole Ridge 52, Inlet Grove 18
  South Lake 33, Mount Dora 19
  South Sumter 34, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 15
  South Walton 42, Bay 7
  Springstead 14, Crystal River 7
  Spruce Creek 40, Flagler Palm Coast 7
  St. Edward's 34, Cedar Creek Christian 12
  St. Lucie Centennial 40, Jensen Beach 14
  St. Petersburg Catholic 35, Bradenton Christian 28
  St. Petersburg Northeast 36, Tarpon Springs 0
  St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Western 21
  Strawberry Crest 28, Tampa Freedom 14
  Tampa Bay Tech 28, Gaither 14
  Tavares 41, East Ridge 6
  Tenoroc 16, Poinciana 8
  The Villages 35, Leesburg 6
  Timber Creek 31, Oviedo 14
  Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 26, Columbia 13
  Union County 46, Williston 12
  University (Orange City) 33, Lake Brantley 20
  Venice 42, Palmetto 10
  Vero Beach 48, Fort Pierce Westwood 16
  Victory Christian 34, Fort Meade 19
  Viera 28, Eau Gallie 25
  Walton 10, Marianna 7
  Wellington 49, John I. Leonard 0
  Wesley Chapel 48, Fivay 0
  West Florida 35, Pensacola Washington 14
  Winter Park 28, Evans 0
  Wiregrass Ranch 69, River Ridge 47
  POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
  Coral Gables vs. Miami Krop, ppd. to Sep 27th.
  Cypress Lake vs. Charlotte, ccd.
  Gateway vs. Lemon Bay, ccd.
  Lehigh vs. Fort Myers, ccd.
  Ocoee vs. West Orange, ppd. to Oct 11th.
  Palmer Trinity vs. True North, ccd.
  Riverdale vs. Mariner, ppd. to Sep 27th.
  West Nassau County vs. Bishop Kenny, ccd.
  Westminster Academy vs. Surge Academy, ppd. to Sep 27th.
 