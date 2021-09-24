FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Five scores and highlights

Week five of the high school football season featured Seminole at Mainland. The Seminoles always seem to get a tough game when they face Mainland and Friday was no exception, but the defending 8A Champs remain unbeaten, winning 27-13. Scores from around the state are listed below:



PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

All Saints 56, Foundation Christian 0

Anclote 30, Brooksville Central 8

Armwood 27, George Steinbrenner 0

Auburndale 35, Bartow 26

Baldwin 33, P.K. Yonge 27, 2OT

Bartram Trail 26, St. Augustine 14

Bayside 26, Fort Pierce Central 23, OT

Belleview 69, Lake Weir 6

Bishop Snyder 14, Harvest Community School 6

Bishop Verot 36, Gulf Coast 28

Boca Ciega 28, George Jenkins 14

Bolles School 31, University Christian 0

Boone 42, East River 7

Boynton Beach 28, Palm Beach Lakes 20

Bozeman School 27, Wewahitchka 20

Braden River 23, Bishop Moore 16

Bradford 33, Suwannee 12

Bronson 26, Cornerstone Charter 8

Cairo, Ga. 21, Merritt Island 3

Cape Coral 27, Estero 21

Cardinal Newman 17, John Carroll Catholic 7

Carrollwood Day 23, Cardinal Mooney 9

Celebration 16, Mulberry 12

Central Florida Christian 47, Bishop McLaughlin 0

Chipley 36, Freeport 10

Choctawhatchee 16, Crestview 13

Clearwater 18, Largo 12

Clearwater Academy 40, Raines 19

Clearwater Central Catholic 23, Sebring 7

Cocoa 56, Treasure Coast 55, 2OT

Cocoa Beach 23, Halifax Academy 0

Community School of Naples 24, St. John Neumann 13

DeLand 20, Seabreeze 14

Dixie County 56, Hamilton County 27

Doral Academy Charter 37, Miami Southridge 6

Dunnellon 20, Ocala Forest 0

Eagle's View 28, Oak Hall 20

East Lee County 34, Bonita Springs 27

Ed White 22, First Coast 18

Edgewater 16, Apopka 7

Englewood 21, Westside 0

Enterprise, Ala. 64, Ft. Walton Beach 29

Escambia 35, Tate 0

First Baptist 47, Evangelical Christian 0

Fleming Island 43, Ridgeview 14

Fort White 27, Branford 19

Foundation Academy 47, Northside Christian 35

Gadsden County 42, Dothan, Ala. 14

Gainesville 49, Santa Fe 14

Gulf Breeze 42, Pace 14

Gulliver Prep 43, Dade Christian 0

Haines City 38, Davenport 0

Harmony 49, Gateway 6

Hawthorne 52, West Port 20

Hernando 27, Nature Coast Tech 21

Hilliard 42, Crescent City 21

Holy Trinity Episcopal 39, Windermere Prep 0

Hudson 42, Gulf 13

IMG Academy White 34, American Collegiate 14

Ida S. Baker 14, North Port 0

Jesuit 35, Plant City 13

Jupiter 21, Suncoast 0

Keswick Christian 38, Trinity Christian-Deltona 6

Keystone Heights 44, Interlachen 0

Kissimmee Osceola 48, Manatee 7

Lafayette 47, Paxon 7

Lake Highland 49, Trinity Prep 0

Lake Mary 38, Dr. Phillips 3

Lake Nona 19, Wekiva 13

Lake Wales 32, Lely 0

Lakeland 63, Winter Haven 20

Lakewood Ranch 59, West Boca Raton Community 12

Land O'Lakes 28, Sunlake 26

Liberty 12, Lake Howell 2

Liberty County 42, Graceville 0

Madison County 21, Florida 13

Mandarin 21, Baker County 20

Martin County 33, South Fork 0

Merritt Island Christian 36, Hope Christian 0

Miami Northwestern 56, Miami Jackson 0

Miami Palmetto 7, Christopher Columbus Catholic 3

Mitchell 25, East Lake 20

Monsignor Pace 26, Miami Norland 14

Mosley 49, Mobile Christian, Ala. 0

Mount Dora Christian 45, Christ's Church 2

Munroe Day 56, North Florida Educational Instutitute 0

Naples 48, Palmetto Ridge 0

Navarre 24, Leon 14

Nease 20, Yulee 14

Newsome 35, Chamberlain 0

Niceville 56, Godby 27

North Florida Christian 50, Valwood, Ga. 44

Oakleaf 33, Clay 27

Ocala Trinity Catholic 28, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 21

Ocala Vanguard 36, North Marion 19

Olympia 42, Orlando University 21

Orange Park 44, Matanzas 14

Orangewood Christian 35, West Oaks 21

Orlando Christian 48, Seffner Christian 8

Orlando Freedom 38, Colonial 6

Park Vista Community 69, Royal Palm Beach 0

Pine Ridge 47, Taylor 6

Plant 23, Sumner 15

Ponte Vedra 17, Menendez 0

Port St. Joe 34, Rutherford 2

Port St. Lucie 48, Space Coast 0

Providence 24, Father Lopez Catholic 7

Riverside 42, Andrew Jackson 6

Riverside Christian 42, St. Johns Country Day 0

Rockledge 7, Deerfield Beach 0

Rocky Bayou Christian 35, Franklin County 7

Sanford Seminole 27, Mainland 13

Sarasota 20, Port Charlotte 13

Sarasota Riverview 28, Lake Gibson 7

Satellite 41, Weeki Wachee 0

Seminole Osceola 21, Citrus 0

Seminole Ridge 52, Inlet Grove 18

South Lake 33, Mount Dora 19

South Sumter 34, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 15

South Walton 42, Bay 7

Springstead 14, Crystal River 7

Spruce Creek 40, Flagler Palm Coast 7

St. Edward's 34, Cedar Creek Christian 12

St. Lucie Centennial 40, Jensen Beach 14

St. Petersburg Catholic 35, Bradenton Christian 28

St. Petersburg Northeast 36, Tarpon Springs 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 31, Western 21

Strawberry Crest 28, Tampa Freedom 14

Tampa Bay Tech 28, Gaither 14

Tavares 41, East Ridge 6

Tenoroc 16, Poinciana 8

The Villages 35, Leesburg 6

Timber Creek 31, Oviedo 14

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 26, Columbia 13

Union County 46, Williston 12

University (Orange City) 33, Lake Brantley 20

Venice 42, Palmetto 10

Vero Beach 48, Fort Pierce Westwood 16

Victory Christian 34, Fort Meade 19

Viera 28, Eau Gallie 25

Walton 10, Marianna 7

Wellington 49, John I. Leonard 0

Wesley Chapel 48, Fivay 0

West Florida 35, Pensacola Washington 14

Winter Park 28, Evans 0

Wiregrass Ranch 69, River Ridge 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Coral Gables vs. Miami Krop, ppd. to Sep 27th.

Cypress Lake vs. Charlotte, ccd.

Gateway vs. Lemon Bay, ccd.

Lehigh vs. Fort Myers, ccd.

Ocoee vs. West Orange, ppd. to Oct 11th.

Palmer Trinity vs. True North, ccd.

Riverdale vs. Mariner, ppd. to Sep 27th.

West Nassau County vs. Bishop Kenny, ccd.

Westminster Academy vs. Surge Academy, ppd. to Sep 27th.

