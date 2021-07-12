Jamahl Mosley introduced as new head coach of Orlando Magic

Jamahl Mosley was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Orlando Magic on Monday.

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman made the announcement during a remote news conference. Mosley becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

"We would like to welcome Jamahl and his family to the Magic family," said Weltman. "Within the NBA coaching community, Jamahl is considered a rising star. His coaching path is rooted in player development. He is a communicator and connector, and we look forward to him leading our group."

RELATED: Orlando Magic secure two top-eight picks in NBA Draft Lottery

Mosley comes to Orlando after spending the previous seven seasons (2014-21) as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. While on the coaching staff, the Mavericks reached the NBA Playoffs four times. He has also served as the head coach on the Mavericks summer league team that competed in Las Vegas.

Prior to joining the Mavericks, Mosley spent four seasons (2010-14) as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before joining the Cavaliers, Mosley spent five seasons (2005-10) with the Denver Nuggets.

His tenure began in player development and advance scouting, before becoming an assistant coach for his last three seasons (2007-10) with the franchise. The Nuggets reached the playoffs, winning 50 games or more, each of his final three years. They won the Northwest division twice and earned a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2009.

Mosley was a four-year letterman at the University of Colorado (1997-2001), where he is one of 33 players in school history to score more than 1,000 points. Following his collegiate career, he played four seasons of professional basketball overseas, including two years for the Victoria Titans (Australia), one year with Baloncesto Leon (Spain), and one year in Korea.

A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mosley was named an assistant coach for the 2021 USA Select Team and served as an assistant coach at the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s National Team mini-camp. He has also participated in Basketball Without Borders in Africa on several occasions. He and his wife, Kristina, have three children, Jemma, C.J., and Chance.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

Advertisement

Information provided by the Orlando Magic.