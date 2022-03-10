New-look Orlando Pride ready to start season

The Orlando Pride went through a complete makeover in the offseason. The team lost Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, and Alex Morgan, along with other veteran players – all while acquiring some new talent.

They went from being one of the oldest teams in the league to one of the youngest.

"What's really cool is to have these young people come in with such a different mindset and mentality and a different perspective. We’re all able to grow and benefit from one another," keeper, Erin McLeod said.

From the outside looking in, this season is going to be a rebuilding one.

But first-year head coach Amanda Cromwell is confident the club will surprise some people.

"The willingness is there and getting a team to work for each other is there. Those are key components to success," Cromwell said.

The Pride got off to a strong start last season but fell off the tracks following a mid-season head coaching change.

Orlando finished 8th in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) standings and missed the playoffs.

There are going to be a few growing pains this year as players get used to each other, and adjust to bigger roles on the pitch., but there's anticipation for what's ahead.

"I think now we have a team like the players, you maybe guys never see them play. So it’s something very exciting. I hope we can do well," Marta said.

The Pride host reigning NWSL champion Washington Spirit to open the Challenge Cup next Saturday.

