Orlando Magic fans hopeful after team wins NBA Draft Lottery

The Orlando Magic have the first pick in the NBA Draft for the first time since 2004. After several down years, fans say the Magic are finally on the come-up.

"There has to be that lull in order for you to get those top lottery picks," local Magic fan club founder, Trevis Waters told FOX 35.

"I feel like we did what we needed to do. We were kind of stuck in the middle. Even kind of going into the bubble…sometimes you have to go down to go up and I think they made the right decision," Magic fan, Brian Metcalfe said.

The Magic will get to choose between players like Auburn's Jabari Smith and Gonzaga's Chet Holgren.

The last time the Magic had a No. 1 overall pick they got Dwight Howard in 2004. It’s the fourth time lottery luck struck for the Magic, who won in back-to-back years in 1992 and 1993, taking Shaquille O’Neal and then trading the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway.

Fans believe whoever the Magic select could be a franchise-changing player.

"Hopefully the new changes will bring a new type of game strategy and bring better play," David Holt said.

"They are fun to watch. They need that little last piece, that last cog in the wheel to get us where we need to be," Waters added.

The NBA Draft is on June 23.