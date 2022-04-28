Orlando Magic Youth Foundation Golf Tournament benefits at-risk children, families

Hundreds of golfers, including FOX 35's own John Brown and Adam Shadoff, hit the links for a good cause today at ChampionsGate Golf Club for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) Golf Tournament. The OMYF will raise more than $300,000 dollars via Thursday's event alone.

This past April, the OMYF donated $1 million to 17 area nonprofits that assist at-risk children and their families.

Over the last 32 years, OMYF has now donated more than $27 million to more than 500 local Central Florida nonprofit community organizations impacting more than two million kids. The DeVos Family covers 100 percent of administrative costs, so all money raised goes to the community.

"On behalf of the entire DeVos family, we are so honored to be able to give back to this great Orlando community each year on this very important day," said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos. "The foundation of our family has always been one surrounded in community work."

"Through the leadership of the DeVos family, giving back to our community in whatever way possible has always been a focal point in all that we do as an organization," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "From the beginning, the vision of Mr. and Mrs. DeVos was for the Magic to serve as a platform to improve our great city. The OMYF is one way we can continue to honor that vision and assist these amazing organizations who help the foundation fulfill its commitment to underserved youth and families in Central Florida."

The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts, and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.

"It truly is an honor to be able to assist so many deserving organizations in Central Florida," said OMYF President Linda Landman Gonzalez. "The services and programs that these organizations provide is inspiring, and it is because of them the OMYF can assist so many at-risk youth in our community. They are the true heroes, and today we want to recognize them for their tireless efforts in helping the Central Florida children who need it the most."

In addition to the OMYF’s fundraising efforts, the DeVos Family Foundation is donating a total of $3 million to 30 area nonprofit organizations as part of the DeVos family’s 30 Grants for 30 Years initiative, which aims to invest in people and projects impacting youth, essential needs for families, and community enrichment across Central Florida. The DeVos family also assisted the OMYF with fundraising efforts in 2021, providing $700,000 to the foundation to make up for the shortfall due to the pandemic and the OMYF not being able to hold its usual fundraising events. Through that donation, the OMYF was once again able to reach the $1 million milestone in 2021 to help at-risk youth and families in Central Florida.