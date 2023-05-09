Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Weather Forecast: Storm chances rise across Central Florida

By Jayme King
Updated 7:30PM
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: May 9, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see an increased chance for storms on Wednesday but it will be widespread, so it's possible some areas could see downpours while other areas may see very little precipitation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 69 degrees | Today's high: 92 degrees 

Main weather concerns: Expect another hot day for Central Florida on Wednesday before seabreezes collide over the I-4 corridor late afternoon into the early evening. High near 91 for the inland Counties, low-mid 80s along the coast as a PM ocean breeze keeps things a bit cooler there. 

BEACHES: Looks like a sun-cloud mix for the beaches today. PM breezes turn the volume down a bit in the high temp department. Moderate risk of rip currents today. Surf rolls in at 1-3' as a small long period Northeast swell funnels in. Local winds will stack out of the South-Southwest early, becoming more Southeasterly in the PM seabreeze after 12pm or so. 

THEME PARKS: A great day for the theme parks with no rain and lots of sunshine. Highs will warm to the lower 90s with a light breeze. Don't forget the sunblock, you'll need it. Hydrate and maybe treat yourself to a Disney Dog...extra mustard is a must! Enjoy!

OUTLOOK: It's a rather summer-like outlook for the area over the next several days. Highs will dabble in the very warm 80s and even 90s at times. A weak front will approach the region Wednesday into Thursday. This feature will spark up the rain chances for the area on both days. 

Coverage holds in the 50% range during this time. While severe storms are not expected, a few of the more robust storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few lightning strikes. After the front moves away, skies dry on Friday with a dry, hot Mother's Day weekend expected...stay tuned!