Orlando Weather Forecast: Storm chances rise across Central Florida

Tonight's low: 69 degrees | Today's high: 92 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect another hot day for Central Florida on Wednesday before seabreezes collide over the I-4 corridor late afternoon into the early evening. High near 91 for the inland Counties, low-mid 80s along the coast as a PM ocean breeze keeps things a bit cooler there.

BEACHES: Looks like a sun-cloud mix for the beaches today. PM breezes turn the volume down a bit in the high temp department. Moderate risk of rip currents today. Surf rolls in at 1-3' as a small long period Northeast swell funnels in. Local winds will stack out of the South-Southwest early, becoming more Southeasterly in the PM seabreeze after 12pm or so.

THEME PARKS: A great day for the theme parks with no rain and lots of sunshine. Highs will warm to the lower 90s with a light breeze. Don't forget the sunblock, you'll need it. Hydrate and maybe treat yourself to a Disney Dog...extra mustard is a must! Enjoy!

OUTLOOK: It's a rather summer-like outlook for the area over the next several days. Highs will dabble in the very warm 80s and even 90s at times. A weak front will approach the region Wednesday into Thursday. This feature will spark up the rain chances for the area on both days.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Coverage holds in the 50% range during this time. While severe storms are not expected, a few of the more robust storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few lightning strikes. After the front moves away, skies dry on Friday with a dry, hot Mother's Day weekend expected...stay tuned!