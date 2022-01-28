Paralyzed race car driver getting back behind the wheel

Robert Wickens competed earned a podium spot in Friday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge at Daytona International Speedway.

"Feels pretty good. I mean, I think internally I had a lot of goals for this race," Wickens said during a press conference.

Wickens and co-driver Mark Wilkins finished third. It was Wickens’ first race back, since his near-deadly crash at Pocono in 2018, which left him paralyzed.

"All through my recovery has just been a very humbling experience," Wickens said.

Wickens can’t fully use his legs. But he’s able to drive thanks to hand controllers in the car. He says it’s taken some adjustments to get used to.

"We had a flawless first two stints of my race. We were able to make up ground at every opportunity we could," Wickens said.

This is just the start for Wickens, who waited patiently to get back to doing what he loves.

"There’s a lot of opportunity where we can still improve and become better. I’m really looking forward to the future," Wickens said.

