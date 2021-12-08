PGA's Chris DiMarco responds to news Tiger Woods will play in PNC championship tournament in Orlando

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course and his very first event is going to be in Orlando this weekend.

Woods announced that he would play in next week's PNC championship alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie, at the Ritz Carlton Golf Resort in south Orlando. The event is for major champions and a family member. Tiger and Charlie finished seventh when they last competed, right before Woods car an SUV in Southern California on February 23, 2021. Woods was severely injured in that crash, and it was recently reported that, and he almost had his leg amputated.

Now less than ten months later, he's playing competitively once again.

PGA star Chris DiMarco has had experience coming back to the game after injuries and discussed Tiger's recovery and return to the links with FOX 35 News.

"I think just the main thing is that he's gonna be able to put a full swing on it. I think, you know, when we found out about the injury, it was pretty gruesome, and you know there was a touch and go with him maybe even walking or maybe losing his leg so the fact that he's able to…I think is great," he said.

The PNC Championship was formerly known as the Father-Son Challenge until it changed the title to be more inclusive of family members. For the first time in its 24 years, the tournament has a current No. 1 player in the field, Nelly Korda, who will be playing with her father Petr, a former Australian Open tennis champion.

