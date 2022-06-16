Will Orlando host 2026 World Cup games? We're about to find out

article

FIFA is expected to reveal if Orlando will help host the 2026 World Cup games. The announcement will be made from New York on Thursday.

Orlando has been working for years to snag a spot. If the City Beautiful is chosen, the games would be played at Camping World Stadium and the economic impact could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars for Central Florida.

"Orlando has already established itself as one of the premier sports destinations in North America and enhancing Camping World Stadium only adds to our ability to host premier events," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "I am proud that we’ve achieved exceptional value throughout the entire reconstruction. Our strategy continues to be validated by the lineup of marquee sporting events that are being scheduled for the months and years ahead as Orlando thrives as the Soccer Capital of the South."

FIFA is announcing host cities for the 2026 World Cup games and 11 U.S. cities are expected to be picked. This is set to be the largest tournament in World Cup history, with 80 games total to be played across three countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA says 60 of those games will be played in the U.S.

New York City, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles already have guaranteed spots. Orlando officials say they are ready to host.

"Throughout the pandemic, the world has witnessed our collaborative spirit as we worked hand-in-hand with national and international sports partners to bring sports back safely," said Orange County Mayor Jerry L Demings. "It is the same collaborative effort that will allow us to deliver a great experience to FIFA in 2026."

The announcement is set to be made at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Orlando last hosted World Cup matches in 1994.

