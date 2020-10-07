Florida justices look again at high-stakes marijuana case
In a case that could have a dramatic impact on the state’s pot industry, the Florida Supreme Court made the unusual move Wednesday of hearing a second round of arguments in a challenge to a state law aimed at implementing a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.
Florida justices order more arguments on medical marijuana law
The case centers on parts of the law related to the licensing of companies to operate in the medical-marijuana industry.
Florida House eyes THC limit for medical marijuana
The bill would impose a 10 percent cap on euphoria-inducing THC in medical marijuana for patients under age 21.
Orlando's first marijuana-themed sub shop to open this summer
The first of three locations opens in July on Colonial Drive.
Recreational marijuana supporters in Florida fire back
Lawyers for the political committee Make It Legal Florida filed a 51-page brief Monday urging the Florida Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed amendment.
$4.8 million raised in December for proposed amendment that would allow recreational marijuana
The proposed amendment would allow adults 21 or older to “possess, use, purchase, display, and transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and marijuana accessories for personal use for any reason.”
Pitbull who survived 15 tumors, emaciation is healthy and ready to adopt, foster group says
The foster group described Lulu as kid-friendly, spunky and fun, loves to cuddle, and is completely vetted.
Proposed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana a step closer to 2020 ballot
Make it Legal Florida on Wednesday announced their effort to provide regulated access to recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older has officially reached the required 76,632 signatures to achieve a judicial review of their constitutional amendment language.
House Panel seeks insight from Oregon on pot problems
Facing the possibility that Floridians could be asked next year to legalize recreational marijuana, a House panel on Tuesday turned to Oregon to learn more about the economic, environmental and health impacts the state has faced since authorizing adult pot use four years ago.
Justices to take up major medical marijuana case
This case could change the way medical marijuana operators do business in the state.
Petitions circulating to legalize marijuana in Florida
Many local residents opened their mailboxes this week to find a leaflet asking for their signature to get legal marijuana on the 2020 ballot in Florida. The mailers are part of a petition drive organized by Make it Legal Florida.