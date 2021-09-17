'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community

'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community

Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance. But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.