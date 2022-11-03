Petito family: New evidence shows Utah officer at domestic violence call was abuser, himself

The Moab City Police Department was told back in August it had 60 days to respond to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Gabby Petito, who was presumably killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, days after the agency’s officers responded to a possible instance of domestic violence between the couple.

Now Gabby’s family and lawyers say they have evidence that shows one of the Moab, Utah PD officers who responded to the incident "has a history of pervasive professional and sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and intimate partner violence, [and] was manifestly unfit and unsafe to be a police officer."

The wrongful death lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages, but Petito’s family says it’s about holding law enforcement accountable and repairing systems that fail victims.

Gabby Petito’s family attorney, James W. McConkie, said in a statement that domestic violence is an "epidemic" and "silent killer, the sign[s] and symptoms of which often go unrecognized by those not familiar with interpersonal violence."

"The purpose of this lawsuit is to honor Gabby’s legacy by demanding accountability and working toward systemic changes to protect victims of domestic abuse and violence and prevent such tragedies in the future," the statement from McConkie said.

The wrongful death suit claims the Moab City Police Department and its officers failed to follow the law and, therefore, failed to protect Petito.

Petito’s family and legal team says witnesses and evidence now show that Moab City officer Eric Pratt has a history of domestic abuse and "has used authority and threats of physical violence to control and intimidate sexual partners," as stated by attorney Brian C. Stewart in the statement.

According to Fox News, a Utah woman claimed she received death threats from Pratt, who resigned as police chief from another department before becoming a patrol officer for Moab City PD.

Stewart said in the statement, "Moab City Police Department knew or should have known that Officer Pratt, who has a history of pervasive professional and sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and intimate partner violence, was manifestly unfit and unsafe to be a police officer."

The legal team representing Petito’s family also said Officer Pratt admitted he knew Gabby was in trouble while at the scene of the domestic violence call.

Pratt stated at the scene, "You know why the domestic assault code is there. It’s there to protect people. The reason they don’t give us discretion on these things is because too many times women who are at risk want to go back to their abuser, they just wanted him to stop, and they don’t want to be separated, they don’t want him charged, they don’t want him to go to jail. And then they end up getting worse and worse treatment, and then they end up getting killed."

Despite his acknowledgment of the danger she was in, attorneys say Pratt intentionally chose not to follow the law.

The Moab City Police Department released a statement to FOX 13 Salt Lake City, saying "The attorneys for the Petito family seem to suggest that somehow our officers could see into the future based on this single interaction… In truth, on Aug. 12, no one could have predicted the tragedy that would occur weeks later and hundreds of miles away, and the City of Moab will ardently defend against this lawsuit."