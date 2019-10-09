Live
News
Weather
Community
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
7-Day Forecast
Hour-by-Hour Forecast
Money
Personal Finance
TV Listings
What’s on FOX 51
Watch FOX Shows
About Us
Personalities
Community Events
Contact Us
Jobs at FOX 51
Closed Captioning
FCC Public File
FCC Applications
News Tips
Call: (407) 741-5027
Email: WOFLNews@foxtv.com
Hard Freeze Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County
Inauguration Day
No articles found.