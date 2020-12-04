Tacko Fall staying busy lockdown
Former UCF star Tacko Fall has spent the lockdown in Boston meeting with children's groups and charities, but he is also conditioning for play when the season resumes.

Orlando Magic acquire James Ennis from 76ers

The Orlando Magic have acquired veteran forward James Ennis from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, owed to the Magic from the L.A. Lakers.

Tacko Fall back in Orlando representing Boston Celtics
FOX 35 Sports Anchor Evan Fitzgerald was the only Orlando sports anchor to talk to Tacko Fall. Fall, a former player with the University of Central Florida, was back in Orlando with his new team, the Boston Celtics, to play the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic begin training camp
Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.