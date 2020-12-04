Orlando Magic hold first day of training camp
The Orlando Magic now know when they will open the season and how fans can enjoy the games. Friday marked the first day of training camp.
NBA referees talk boycott and solidarity march
About 75 NBA referees showed their support of players on Thursday to postpone games in protest of the shooting in Wisconsin by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.
'We won't be silent': Videos show NBA referees marching against systemic racism, police brutality
The NBA referees tweet video of them marching, stating "thank you for standing with us today as we rallied against the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake by the police and the systemic racism that thrives, while young black men and women continue to needlessly die. We won’t be silent."
NBA players discussing future after teams respond to police shooting
The Orlando Magic will not be playing Game 5 of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks as the Wisconsin-based team is protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to an NBA source.
Minnesota wins 2020 NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick
The NBA will hold a lottery Thursday night to determine positioning in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Orlando Magic players tests positive for COVID-19
A player with the Orlando Magic has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team's president. The team arrived at Disney on Tuesday for the upcoming NBA season.
Denver Nuggets close practice facility
The Denver Nuggets shut down its practice facility ahead of a planned visit to Orlando.
Orlando Magic packing for Disney and cautious of COVID-19
The Orlando Magic will soon play ball at Walt Disney World. The team is forced to take extreme safety measures to prevent spread or exposure to the coronavirus.
Tacko Fall staying busy lockdown
Former UCF star Tacko Fall has spent the lockdown in Boston meeting with children's groups and charities, but he is also conditioning for play when the season resumes.
Orlando Magic: No players, traveling party showing coronavirus symptoms, awaiting NBA direction
While the Orlando Magic flew on the same charter plane as the Utah Jazz, nobody from the team or traveling party is showing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Orlando Magic acquire James Ennis from 76ers
The Orlando Magic have acquired veteran forward James Ennis from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, owed to the Magic from the L.A. Lakers.
Shaq to donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of helicopter crash victims
"Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life," Shaq wrote on Twitter.
Fans at Orlando Magic game remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant following his tragic death
One man from Canada told FOX 35 News that he had packed his Kobe Bryant jersey for his trip to Orlando. "I have a ton of other jerseys at home too. I really don’t know why I did it. That’s surreal," he said.
Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show
Host Alicia Keys said she was feeling “crazy sad” about Bryant. She was joined on stage with Boyz II Men, who collectively sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”
Orlando Magic serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to the homeless
Head Coach Steve Clifford, Nick Anderson, Bo Outlaw, and Magic dancers will serve food to hundreds of homeless people.
Tacko Fall back in Orlando representing Boston Celtics
FOX 35 Sports Anchor Evan Fitzgerald was the only Orlando sports anchor to talk to Tacko Fall. Fall, a former player with the University of Central Florida, was back in Orlando with his new team, the Boston Celtics, to play the Orlando Magic.
Orlando Magic begin training camp
Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.
Orlando Magic and Jewett Orthopaedic paint Habitat home
The Magic are off the basketball court and on the job. Employees gave a Habitat for Humanity home a fresh coat of paint.
Theme parks celebrate the Fourth of July
Good Day Orlando at 7am
David Does It: Fringe Festival and the Magic of Cody Clark
Good Day Orlando at 9am