Magic's newest player shares his excitement for Disney, moving to Orlando

The Orlando Magic made a lot of moves in the offseason as they continue to rebuild.

The team’s latest signing is the veteran center, Robin Lopez.

The Amway Center will become Lopez’s second home come NBA season. However, we might catch him at another popular Orlando attraction as Lopez is a huge Disney fan and even shared pics on his Instagram of his many trips. He grew up in Southern California, so his family visited Disneyland often and it became a big part of his life.

On Wednesday, Lopez met with Orlando reporters over Zoom for the first time since his August signing.

He gave his list of top five Disney rides, stating "Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, People Mover, Spaceship Earth and Tower of Terror."

He said he is also ready to soak up the Orlando culture beyond Disney, saying that "I’m excited. All of my trips have been in and out. So to get to know the area better on a deeper level, find out other facets of Orlando and the surrounding area -- I’m really looking forward to that."

As for Lopez’s time on the court, he said he views his role with the Magic like a relief pitcher in baseball: He may not get the most playing time, but he’ll make an impact when he gets the chance.

