UConn, Gianna Bryant’s dream school, honors late teen with team jersey: 'Forever a Husky'
Kobe Bryant had previously said his daughter was “hell bent” on playing for UConn and one day for the WNBA.
Kobe Bryant will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, chairman says
The chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, will be inducted into the 2020 class.
In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, fans are clamoring to get his memorabilia.
FOX 35 News' Mike Magnoli spoke with an aviation expert about what may have caused Kobe Bryant's helicopter to crash.
In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, fans are clamoring to buy the late legend's memorabilia.
FOX 35 News Reporter Mike Magnoli asks a local pilot what could have happened to Kobe Bryant's helicopter, causing it to crash?
Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
Man Kobe Bryant aided in 2018 car crash recounts NBA player’s kindness: ‘He was a legend of a human’
A driver Kobe Bryant helped during a 2018 car crash opened up online about the NBA star's kindness.
Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and 7 others on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.
TIME Magazine will honor Kobe Bryant by releasing new cover commemorating former NBA star
TIME Magazine will honor Kobe Bryant with a cover featuring the late NBA star in his Lakers uniform taking a final bow.
#RIPMamba: NBA community reacts to passing of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant talks about his daughter Gianna handling the pressure at the free-throw line
Sports fans in the City of Los Angeles and beyond were left heartbroken Sunday after learning 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Months after earning his Grammy in 2018, he sat down with FOX 11’s Liz Habib for what would be their final sit-down interview.
Fans at Orlando Magic game remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant following his tragic death
One man from Canada told FOX 35 News that he had packed his Kobe Bryant jersey for his trip to Orlando. "I have a ton of other jerseys at home too. I really don’t know why I did it. That’s surreal," he said.
Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all time, died Sunday when his helicopter crashed north of Los Angeles.
Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show
Host Alicia Keys said she was feeling “crazy sad” about Bryant. She was joined on stage with Boyz II Men, who collectively sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”
Kobe Bryant dead: NBA urged by fans to change logo, honoring late Lakers legend
Kobe Bryant’s death sent shockwaves through the world Sunday, and fans of the five-time NBA champion and the late Los Angeles Lakers legend called on the league to make a change.
Moment of silence, 'Kobe' chant kicked off LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic game
Before Sunday night's game at the Amway Center between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic, both teams and fans participated in a moment of silence to honor the late Kobe Bryant.
Dallas Mavericks will retire number 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant
After the passing of Kobe Bryant following a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, the Dallas Mavericks announced that no Maverick will ever wear number 24.
PHOTOS: A look back at NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers extremely emotional over Kobe Bryant's death
The Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was extremely emotional over the untimely death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday.