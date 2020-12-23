Medical drone aims to save lives
The Archer First Response System was developed by Orlando native Gordon Folkes. It is an emergency response drone that buys victims time before first responders arrive.
UCF using AI to hep children learn social skills
The University of Central Florida is teaming up with a non-profit to help students with autism become more aware of non-verbal communication.
Police using 'skim reaper' to detect skimmers
A device called the skim reaper is targeting crooks who are trying to steal your money through skimmers.
OIA using technology to help people avoid crowds
An invention is helping Orlando International Airport become a little bit safer during the pandemic by tracking social distancing.
Lawmakers question heads of Twitter and Facebook
Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. questioned practices by Twitter and Facebook related to alleged election interference by both platforms.
Safe Spacer social distancing tracker
A new device tells you if someone if getting too close when it comes to social distancing.
Avoiding social media shopping scams
More people are scrolling a lot through social media during the pandemic, but experts say beware of consumer scams.
Flying cars may soon be ferrying passengers in Orlando
Lilium, a German aviation upstart, plans to bring an air taxi service to the Lake Nona community.
Florida to offer mobile driver's license
The says of carrying your driver's license in your wallet could become a thing of the past as Florida will be one of the first in the nation to offer a digital license.
FDOT installing wrong-way detection systems
The Florida Department of Transportation is installing new technology to detect wrong-way drivers.
Ring's new Car Cam allows drivers to record police interactions when pulled over
The Amazon-owned company announced Thursday a new suite of products to keep your car secure, including the Ring Car Cam, which is designed to keep your vehicle safe while driving and parked.
'Don't fill these out': Florida deputies warn against online quizzes
The answers to these quizzes, which often involve personal information about yourself, can give be tied to your passwords and online security.
Technology alerts user to social distancing violations
It's like a Fit Bit or an Apple Watch with technology that alerts the user when they come within a predefined distance of another person or object. The technology was designed to help monitor coronavirus social distancing.
Technology tracks cloud cover to avoid power disruptions
Cloudy, rainy days jeopardize power for those who rely on the sun for power. New technology at Orlando Utilities Commission will help companies track and predict cloud cover.
Help making the grade with math apps
A lot of parents have been taking on the role of teacher this year with remote learning. Now, there are math apps that could assist.
COVID-19 changing the court system
Courts cases have been piling up due to the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to technology the Ninth Circuit Court is adjusting.
Fauci urges younger people to consider their ‘societal responsibility’ amid COVID-19 pandemic
The nation’s leading expert on the COVID-19 pandemic spoke with Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a livestreamed conversation on Thursday.
Ford tests software that kills COVID-19 with heat
New technology could help protect law enforcement officers from COVID-19 by heating cabins of police cruisers up to 133 degrees to kill the virus.
Fighting COVID-19 fog machine
A fog machine is the newest weapon in the fight against the coronavirus. A mixture of water and salt is used to fumigate large spaces and is said to kill 99 percent of all viruses and germs on multiple surfaces.
Companies tracking employees at home
Lots of companies are installing tracking software on the devices of their employees while they're working from home. They may not even know it's there and they'd be surprised at the data that it's collecting.