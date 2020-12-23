Medical drone aims to save lives
The Archer First Response System was developed by Orlando native Gordon Folkes. It is an emergency response drone that buys victims time before first responders arrive.

Florida to offer mobile driver's license
The says of carrying your driver's license in your wallet could become a thing of the past as Florida will be one of the first in the nation to offer a digital license.

Technology alerts user to social distancing violations
It's like a Fit Bit or an Apple Watch with technology that alerts the user when they come within a predefined distance of another person or object. The technology was designed to help monitor coronavirus social distancing.

Fighting COVID-19 fog machine
A fog machine is the newest weapon in the fight against the coronavirus. A mixture of water and salt is used to fumigate large spaces and is said to kill 99 percent of all viruses and germs on multiple surfaces.

Companies tracking employees at home
Lots of companies are installing tracking software on the devices of their employees while they're working from home. They may not even know it's there and they'd be surprised at the data that it's collecting.