Zeta expected to slam the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane
Zeta broke the record for the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005.
More than 6.4 million ballots cast in Florida ahead of Election Day
In all, 6,440,993 voters had cast ballots, with 3,907,285 by mail and 2,533,708 at early voting sites.
Gov. DeSantis helps create new program to fight back against opioid crisis
Governor Ron DeSantis said the opioid crisis is getting worse in the midst of a pandemic, so he announced a new multi-million-dollar grant to help people fight their addictions and find employment.
Osceola mom's car broken into; thieves stole items she kept to remember her late son
Samantha Ciraldo is asking the person responsible to return the irreplaceable items.
Trump’s campaign website apparently hacked
The campaign website for President Donald Trump was apparently hacked Tuesday.
Police chief's body escorted to funeral home
Colleagues honored Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham who was killed Sunday in a plane crash.
Obama stumps for Biden in Orlando
Former president Barack Obama campaigned for Joe Biden in Orlando on Tuesday.
Tourism ads targeting people out of state
The second phase of a multi-million dollar marketing campaign to lure tourists back to Florida is now underway.
Tracking coronavirus in wastewater
A Central Florida college is studying how tracking wastewater to help control the spread of coronavirus.
DeSantis says he's working with Trump administration to get cruise ship industry running again
Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants to see cruises sailing once more out of Florida ports, and he's working with the White House to make it happen.
Tracking the Tropics: October 27, 2020
We are tracking Zeta which made landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula before reemerging in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has weakened but is expected to strengthen as it targets the Gulf Coast.
Mom dragged out of school board meeting
A mother was dragged out of a school board meeting because she refused to wear a mask during a public comment period.
Should I disinfect my child's candy? Florida sheriff's office explains
Some of the biggest Halloween risks listed were joining big groups, face-to-face exposure, and touching candy, toys, doors, and other surfaces.
Free Chick-fil-A gift basket offer circulating on Facebook is a hoax
A fake Chick-fil-A Facebook post claiming to be giving away free gift baskets has been circulating on Facebook.
Florida reports nearly 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths
That brings the statewide case total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 786,311, resulting in 16,708 deaths.
Warnings issued for parts of Florida as Zeta aims for Gulf Coast
Warnings issued for parts of Florida as Zeta aims for Gulf Coast
Universal Orlando previews Halloween Horror Nights house for next year
Universal announced in July that Halloween Horror Nights 2020 was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani announce engagement: 'I heard a YES'
After five years of dating, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially engaged.
