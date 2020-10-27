DeSantis pushing for cruises to resume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants cruises to sail again and is going to the White House to lobby Trump administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had set a no-sail order which expires this coming weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: October 27, 2020
We are tracking Zeta which made landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula before reemerging in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has weakened but is expected to strengthen as it targets the Gulf Coast.