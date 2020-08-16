Police chief's body escorted to funeral home
Colleagues honored Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham who was killed Sunday in a plane crash.
NTSB investigating plane crash that killed Ocala police chief
The National Transportation Safety Board is in Marion County investigating a plane crash that claimed the life of Ocala police Chief Greg Graham.
Ocala police chief killed in plane crash
The Ocala Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 on Sunday that its police chief, Greg Graham, died in a plane crash.
Marion County homeowner wakes up to burglar microwaving leftovers
A bizarre string of burglaries ends with a man behind bars.
Ocala firefighters honored for saving lives
Three Ocala firefighters have been honored for jumping into action, saving people from a fire.
Ocala nurse dies from coronavirus
Florida has added more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The state also reported over two-dozen deaths. Among those deaths is an Ocala nurse who fought the virus on the front lines, helping others.
Ocala Fire Rescue members honored for saving 2 from burning building
Three firefighters who work at Fire Station One received Act of Valor awards for rescuing two people from an apartment fire in August.
People start lining up for President Trump's Friday rally in Florida
President Trump will return to Florida on Friday, October 16th, for a Make America Great Again rally in Ocala.
Deputies: 'This week's dumbest criminals' arrested after burglary
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 41-year-old Robert Hobby and 23-year-old Marcus Reeves have been arrested on 14 charges combined.
Man arrested after ramming into patrol car, deputies say
Deputies said an irate homeowner used his car as a battering ram, crashing into a patrol vehicle multiple times.
Five Ocala rescue members recognized as hometown heroes
Five Ocala Fire Rescue members were honored at fire station one in celebration of the 3rd Annual Hometown Heroes Awards presented by Hires-Baxley Funeral Home.
Missing 78-year-old Florida man found safe, deputies say
Deputies are concerned about the man's well-being because they said that he has made statements that are concerning.
COVID-19 treatment underway in Florida has near-perfect success rate
Since April, they have seen a 96.4 percent survival rate for COVID-19 patients admitted at AdventHealth Ocala.
Family concerned for well-being of missing Florida woman, deputies say
Deputies said that the missing woman's family is concerned for her well-being due to suspicious social media activity.
Dog reunited with owner after missing for 3 years
A dog found wandering into a store has been reunited with its owner after missing in Ocala for three years.
Rural real estate boom
Rural areas are seeing a growth spurt, according to a Central Florida real estate agent.
Kids accused of breaking into cars in Ocala
Authorities say a band of young crooks are breaking into cars in Ocala. Five have been arrested and are repeat offenders, deputies say.
5 juveniles arrested after allegedly breaking into cars, Ocala Police say
Police want the public to make sure they are not leaving valuables inside their cars at night.
Back-to-School: 7 Central Florida school districts begin school year on Monday, both virtually and in-person
Brevard, Osceola, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Polk, and Sumter County all begin the 2020- 2021 school year on Monday morning.
U.S. Navy to complete bombing exercises in Ocala National Forest this week
The U.S. Navy warned that drivers should "use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas."