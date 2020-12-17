Osceola County zeroes in on site for COVID-19 vaccinations
Osceola County is preparing for a influx of people responding to COVID-19 vaccination distribution and has selected a location for drills.
Smart Bus arrives in Osceola County
The Smart Bus, sponsored by AdventHealth and Orlando Health, addresses food insecurity and makes sure children of low income families are receiving food.
Tupperware see profit rebound during pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has hit many companies hard, but Kissimmee-base Tupperware has enjoyed a rebound in profit.
Disney bloggers create virtual food bank
Disney bloggers are setting up a virtual food bank to help feed 500 families in Osceola County.
Deputies cracking down on pandemic parties
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on house parties, with deputies arresting 15 people over the weekend.
New sidewalk unveiled after teen's petition
An ambitious Osceola County student fought to make the walk to school safe for everyone. She launched a petition to put in a new sidewalk.
New details about teacher virtual classroom controversy
A teacher's comments drew criticism during a virtual classroom conversation about race. A longer video gives a broader look at the context of the discussion leading up to Tracey Brown's outburst.
Teacher investigated for comments
A Central Florida teacher was recorded making comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.
School crossing guard hit by car
A school crossing guard was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle. St. Cloud police officers said the driver responsible ran through a red light.
FHP: Police pursuit out of Tampa ends with crash in Osceola County
Authorities in Osceola County are investigating a multiple-car crash following a police pursuit that began in Tampa.
State attorney makes policy changes
If someone is arrested for resisting an officer in a non-violent way, State Attorney Aramis Ayala says they should not be prosecuted During recent Black Lives Matter protests, Ayala said many were charged with resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail or one year of probation, as well as $1,000 in fines.
Families struggling through the pandemic
The pandemic has brought to light a new side of Central Florida's collapsing economy, as people are living in filth without water or electricity at the Star Motel in Kissimmee.
Heroes save man's life after crash
A driver ended up in a pond along State Road 417, but luckily, a Good Samaritan saw it happen and jumped into action.
Wild Florida panning on expanding
As many local attractions are struggling to get visitors through their doors, one is expanding. Wild Florida opened a drive-thru safari in December of last year and now they are growing.
Harmony Middle School closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
Harmony Middle School in Osceola County has been closed due to COVID-19. Students have been sent back home after just five days of in-person learning. Twelve staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and now students will resume virtual learning for two weeks.
Deputies: Cybertip leads to arrest of Osceola County man for possession of child porn
Luis Alejandro Ortiz Gonzalez is being held on $11,000 bond.
Back-to-School: 7 Central Florida school districts begin school year on Monday, both virtually and in-person
Brevard, Osceola, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Polk, and Sumter County all begin the 2020- 2021 school year on Monday morning.
Worrell wins primary race for Orange-Osceola State Attorney
The race for Orange-Osceola State Attorney was hotly contested with Monique Worrell taking the Democratic primary to replace outgoing Aramis Ayala.