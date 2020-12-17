Smart Bus arrives in Osceola County
The Smart Bus, sponsored by AdventHealth and Orlando Health, addresses food insecurity and makes sure children of low income families are receiving food.

School crossing guard hit by car
A school crossing guard was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle. St. Cloud police officers said the driver responsible ran through a red light.

State attorney makes policy changes
If someone is arrested for resisting an officer in a non-violent way, State Attorney Aramis Ayala says they should not be prosecuted During recent Black Lives Matter protests, Ayala said many were charged with resisting an officer without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail or one year of probation, as well as $1,000 in fines.

Families struggling through the pandemic
The pandemic has brought to light a new side of Central Florida's collapsing economy, as people are living in filth without water or electricity at the Star Motel in Kissimmee.

Wild Florida panning on expanding
As many local attractions are struggling to get visitors through their doors, one is expanding. Wild Florida opened a drive-thru safari in December of last year and now they are growing.

Harmony Middle School closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
Harmony Middle School in Osceola County has been closed due to COVID-19. Students have been sent back home after just five days of in-person learning. Twelve staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and now students will resume virtual learning for two weeks.