President Trump holds rally in The Villages
Supporters of President Donald Trump rallied behind their candidate in The Villages on Friday. It was the president's third stop in Florida since he contracted the coronavirus.
Vice President Pence holds rally in The Villages
Vice President Mike Pence make two campaign stops in Central Florida on Saturday, including an event in The Villages.
Florida woman arrested after asking deputy to smoke marijuana with her, affidavit says
The Florida woman also admitted that she does not have a medical marijuana card but wants to obtain one, deputies said.
Back-to-School: 7 Central Florida school districts begin school year on Monday, both virtually and in-person
Brevard, Osceola, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Polk, and Sumter County all begin the 2020- 2021 school year on Monday morning.
Suspect rushes deputies
A suspect was caught on body camera video charging at Sumter County deputies.
CVS and UPS delivering prescriptions via drones
UPS and CVS have teamed up to deliver prescriptions by drone. In May, residents in The Villages will be able to utilize the service.
Testing inside nursing home in The Villages
Doctors have begun bringing coronavirus testing to a assisted living center in The Villages.
New drive-thru testing site opens in The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis says the University of Florida is assisting in creating a new drive-thru testing center for COVID-19. Most of the testing will be used for research about transmission of the virus and clinical needs.
2 people walking in outside travel lane on I-75 fatally struck by four vehicles, FHP says
FHP said that four vehicles were traveling northbound when each vehicle successively hit two pedestrians walking in the outside travel lane.
Detective puts gun to suspect's head
A detective is no longer with the Wildwood Police Department after body camera video shows he points a gun a suspect's head.
FHP: Tractor-trailer with cows inside overturns on I-75 northbound near Wildwood
The incident occurred on Thursday morning.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks in Sumter County
Secretary Pompeo was invited by the Sumter County Teen Court to speak before a small crowd at the Sumter County Fairgrounds.
Man attacks deputies with knife, sheriff says
Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man who is accused of attacking them with a knife at a gas station in The Villages.
Florida woman makes Christmas ornaments for fallen law enforcement officers
The woman has made more than 300 ornaments, which carry the names of police officers killed in the line of duty.
Minivan becomes submerged in hole in Florida retirement community
A minivan became submerged in a water-filled hole that opened up along a road in The Villages. A couple was pulled from the vehicle by a passer-by.
Silver Alert canceled for Sumter County woman
Deputies believe she was heading towards the Walmart on Wedgewood Lane within the Villages
Parents call cops on homeless son, 56, after he refuses to leave their retirement village
His parents called the police after he showed up nannounced twice at their retirement village, dubbed "Florida's Friendliest Hometown."
Governor DeSantis pushes e-verify requirement for all Florida employers
The Governor said that he wants to crack down on illegal immigration by requiring all employers in Florida to use the federal e-verify system.
President Trump supporters content with focus of Villages remarks
President Donald Trump laying out his plan for healthcare and Medicare but only briefly mentioning the impeachment inquiry. The President addressing an intimate crowd at Florida’s largest 55+ community, The Villages.
'It's time to impeach him,' protestors say outside of President Trump's Central Florida event
People who do not support the president protested his visit to Central Florida on Thursday.