Volusia County students go back to the classroom
Volusia County schools are finally back in session after the district voted to push back the start date by two weeks in hopes of seeing the spread of the coronavirus slow down, as well as give teachers extra time to train.

Protests held in DeLand and Flagler Beach
Protesters gathered in Flagler County on Wednesday to march for justice in the death of George Floyd. A second protest also occurred in DeLand, where demonstrators blocked a street briefly.

Evening storms deliver hail, heavy rain
Small but potent storms popped up early Thursday evening across Central Florida, prompting some thunderstorm watches and warnings. Many of our viewers reported hail with the passing storms.