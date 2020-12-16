Disabled man beaten by stranger in DeLand
A man is accused of beating a disabled man and then fleeing. The victim, who was attacked on Sunday near First Class Barbers, had to be taken to the hospital.
DeLand High School football program on pause
A football coach for DeLand High School has tested positive for COVID-19.. As a result, the season has been paused for 14 days while students and staff self-quarantine.
Volusia County students go back to the classroom
Volusia County schools are finally back in session after the district voted to push back the start date by two weeks in hopes of seeing the spread of the coronavirus slow down, as well as give teachers extra time to train.
Tornado teats through DeLand
Residents in DeLand are recovering after an EF-2 tornado struck the city on Tuesday. Many have been left homeless.
NWS surveying damage from EF-2 tornado in DeLand
Surveyors from the National Weather Service were in DeLand on Wednesday to determine the strength and destruction from a tornado that struck the city on Tuesday,
Violation warnings issued for mask infractions
Miami Beach police officers have issued thousands of dollars in fines for coronavirus mask policy violations. In Central Florida, it's a different story as more warnings have been issued.
DeLand considering letting people carry alcoholic drinks downtown
You may be allowed to walk around in DeLand with a beer in your hand. The idea is to get more people to visit downtown and patronize businesses safely.
Stetson University making ear guards for face masks
Stetson University technology specialists are working to create plastic ear guards that compliment masks and make wearing the face coverings more comfortable.
Demonstrators call to end deportations
Dozens of demonstrators gathered at DeLand City Hall to call for an end to deportation
Protests held in DeLand and Flagler Beach
Protesters gathered in Flagler County on Wednesday to march for justice in the death of George Floyd. A second protest also occurred in DeLand, where demonstrators blocked a street briefly.
Protesters, police officers jion in DeLand demonstrations
Police officers and businesses in DeLand are showing support for peaceful protests in DeLand. A gathering that began around 6:30 p.m. began with song and prayer.
Evening storms deliver hail, heavy rain
Small but potent storms popped up early Thursday evening across Central Florida, prompting some thunderstorm watches and warnings. Many of our viewers reported hail with the passing storms.
Paying it Forward: DeLand food pantry a godsend for struggling families
Tucked away in the back of a small church in DeLand is the Pay it Forward pantry, where volunteers make sure that no one goes to bed on an empty stomach.
Block party turned violent, sheriff says
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he estimates about 3,000 people attended a block party in DeLand over the weekend.