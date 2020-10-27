Tracking the Tropics: October 27, 2020
We are tracking Zeta which made landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula before reemerging in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has weakened but is expected to strengthen as it targets the Gulf Coast.

Tracking the Tropics: October 26, 2020
Zeta strengthened to a hurricane as it heads toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula resorts and then likely move on for a landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast at midweek.