2 cold fronts incoming, temperatures to drop back into 30s and 40s

Warming temperatures will be the story across East Central Florida Sunday and Monday.

Even though skies will be partly cloudy, temperatures will slowly be warming to the upper-70s, near 80 degrees.

Enjoy these warmer temperatures while they last, as big weather chances are coming by the middle of the week. We are tracking not one, but two cold fronts across our region.

The first front will be on Monday afternoon or evening. This front will be rather weak, with rain chances between 10 to 20 percent. The biggest impact of this system will be gusty winds and gusts will range from 15 to 25 mph.

By Wednesday, an even stronger cold front will be nearing the Florida peninsula. You can expect moderate to heavy rain, with the chance for thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures. Once the rain clears by early Thursday morning, temperatures will be dropping into the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

The coldest night of the week will be Thursday night into Friday morning. Overnight lows across the interior will reach the 40s, and North Central Florida could be feeling temperatures in the 30s.

Keep your umbrellas and winter jackets handy.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.