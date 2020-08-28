2 tropical waves being monitored in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The first tropical wave is located about 550 miles east of the Windward Islands. The NHC expects some gradual development of this system during the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 mph toward the Lesser Antilles.

"Regardless of development, this system will likely produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands on Sunday."

The NHC gives the wave a 30-percent chance of development over the next 5 days.

The second wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is expected to move very slowly for the next several days, and some development is possible early next week over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic. Chances of development are at 40-percent over the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, it looks like some wetter weekend days are ahead for Central Florida.

Showers and storms will develop mainly after 2 p.m. on Saturday with a 70-percent coverage of rain as we head into the evening hours.

Frequent lightning is a concern as well as heavy downpours and gusty winds in some of the stronger storms.

On Sunday, expect an 80-percent coverage of showers and storms, with an earlier start to the activity, happening after 9 a.m.

It will be warm and muggy overnight, with lows dropping to the mid-and-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

