Freeze warnings to go into effect Tuesday in parts of Central Florida

Another shot of chilly air will enter Florida on Monday.

An early morning dry cold front will add some extra nip to the air as we kick off the new week. Sunshine will fill the skies as well, with breezy winds and cool highs at all Central and North Central Florida locations on Monday afternoon.

The highs for Monday afternoon will reach 65 degrees around Orlando and the surrounding area, a notch or two cooler for areas up north. Skies will also be dry all day and sunshine will dominate.

Highs in the 60s will mark an extended run of below-normal temperatures for our area. Typical highs this time of year are normally around 71 degrees.

On Monday night, skies will be clear and temperatures quite cold. Expect the 30s in most locations away from the immediate beachfront.

Freeze warnings kick into effect by Tuesday morning at 2 a.m. and will expire by 9 a.m. Alachua, western Marion, Citrus, and Levy Counties are all in the freeze warning areas.

"Make sure to protect your property and bring in outdoor pets. Also, a reminder to be careful with space heaters should you choose to warm yourself that way," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says.

While much of the viewing area is not in the freeze warning area, patchy frost is likely in many inland areas. The immediate coastal areas will remain frost-free but temperatures will still be rather chilly there as well.

